Reba McEntire Drops Powerful New Track And Music Video For ‘Somehow You Do’

Reba McEntire is here with her first solo release in over two years.

On Friday, the country superstar dropped the single and music video for “Somehow You Do”, featured in the upcoming film “Four Good Days” starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Written by Diane Warren, the ballad provides an empowering message of hope and strength.

“There’s better days up ahead / You’ll be back on your feet again / And you’re gonna be okay,” sings McEntire. “When you think that the mountain’s too high and the ocean’s too wide / And you’ll never get through / Some way, somehow / Somehow you do.”

The accompanying visuals, directed by John Avnet, see the singer walking a long desert road where she eventually makes it to the ocean. Viewers also see a first look of Close and Kunis in “For Good Days” and the intense relationship between a young addict and her caring mother.

“Four Good Days” is set for release on April 30.

Watch the music video for “Somehow You Do” above.