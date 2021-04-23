‘Always Sunny’ Couple Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson Rescue Pitbull From L.A. Freeway

Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney — Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson play pretty reprehensible characters on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia”, but outside of their hit FX comedy they’re bona fide heroes to a runaway pitbull that they rescued after seeing the dog dodging traffic on a Los Angeles freeway.

Olson shared the story in an Instagram post, along with a photo of the happy pup.

“This very brave boy ran for his life on a busy highway and really jacked up his paws but we got him, fixed him up and found his family!!” she wrote.

McElhenney chimed in on Twitter, sharing a photo of the dog while cracking a joke at the expense of “Always Sunny” co-host Danny DeVito, whom he quipped bore a resemblance to the dog.

Olson also shared a video of the dog wagging its tail wildly when returning to its owners.

McElhenney chronicled the entire saga in a series of Instagram Story posts.

