‘Always Sunny’ Couple Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson Rescue Pitbull From L.A. Freeway

Rob McElhenney and wife Kaitlin Olson play pretty reprehensible characters on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia”, but outside of their hit FX comedy they’re bona fide heroes to a runaway pitbull that they rescued after seeing the dog dodging traffic on a Los Angeles freeway.

Olson shared the story in an Instagram post, along with a photo of the happy pup.

“This very brave boy ran for his life on a busy highway and really jacked up his paws but we got him, fixed him up and found his family!!” she wrote.

McElhenney chimed in on Twitter, sharing a photo of the dog while cracking a joke at the expense of “Always Sunny” co-host Danny DeVito, whom he quipped bore a resemblance to the dog.

This handsome guy was found on the 5 Freeway by @KaitlinOlson. He’s got short legs and a giant head so we’re thinking of calling him: “Frank”. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/cfALDcNkJL — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 22, 2021

Olson also shared a video of the dog wagging its tail wildly when returning to its owners.

McElhenney chronicled the entire saga in a series of Instagram Story posts.

