Joy Behar Apologizes For Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner On ‘The View’: ‘I Didn’t Get Enough Sleep’

Joy Behar
Joy Behar is under fire after mistakenly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on Friday’s episode of “The View”. 

The talk show co-host made the error while discussing Jenner’s decision to run for California governor.

“He’s got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign–her campaign, rather,” said Behar of Jenner, who transitioned six years ago.

Many viewers took to Twitter to call out Behar for the mistake.

 

Addressing her mistake after returning from a commercial break, the TV personality said, “So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mixup. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night.”

Behar continued, “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”

Rumours have been floating in recent weeks that Jenner was considering a bid to run for governor of California, and on Friday morning the Olympic gold medallist made it official.

As Axios reports, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has filed her initial paperwork to run for governor.

“I’m in! California is worth fighting for,” Jenner confirmed on Twitter, also sharing a link to her new campaign website.

 

