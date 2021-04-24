Prince William Marks The ‘Endurance, Courage And Good Humour’ Of Australians And New Zealanders On Anzac Day

Prince William is marking Anzac Day with a special message.

The Duke of Cambridge sent biscuits and a message to both the New Zealand and Australian High Commissions in London.

“This Anzac Day, Catherine and I join Australians and New Zealanders across the world to remember and honour the service men and women of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps,” Prince William wrote.

“Today we stand together to reflect not only on their sacrifices, but also their courage, sense of duty, and their famously indomitable spirit,” he continued. “Though many will still be unable to come together in person this year, we are heartened in the knowledge that Australians and New Zealanders will continue to commemorate those who have given so much for our freedoms. The ANZAC qualities of endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour and mateship are admired as fiercely as ever before.”

Anzac Day, which honours Australians and New Zealanders who have served and who were killed in war, will also be marked by Princess Anne on Sunday.

The Queen’s only daughter, joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, will first lay a wreath at both the Australian and New Zealand War Memorials before attending the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day. Photo: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP

Every year, since King George V first attended the service in 1916, a member of the Royal Family attends the Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration. Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance in 2018.

In 2019, Prince William personally attended an Anzac Day service in Auckland alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.