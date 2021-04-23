Alan Jackson Pays A Sweet Tribute To His 3 Daughters In ‘You’ll Always Be My Baby’ Lyric Video

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alan Jackson is honouring daughters, Mattie, Alexandra and Dani Grace with the release of his heartfelt new track.

The country music star dropped the lyric video for “You’ll Always Be My Baby” on Friday, April 23.

RELATED: Alan Jackson Announces First New Album In Six Years, ‘Where Have You Gone’

The sentimental video features snapshots of precious moments including Mattie’s wedding and childhood fishing trips.

“But you’ll always be my baby / No matter where you are / You’ll always be my baby / Forever in my heart,” Jackson sings.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Nails Surprise Alan Jackson Cover During Her Wildcard Tour With ‘Don’t Rock The Jukebox’

“I wrote the song for Mattie’s wedding the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do. I told ’em, ‘I wrote this for all of you,'” he explained in a statement shared with Taste of Country.

Jackson performed the song during the 2021 ACM Awards.

RELATED: New Details Reveal Alan Jackson’s Son-In-Law Fatally Fell On Dock After Helping Passenger Onto A Boat

The track will feature on his upcoming album, Where Have You Gone, which drops on May 14.