Tom Cruise Shoots ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Fight Scene On Top Of A Moving Train

At this point, nothing Tom Cruise does should surprise us.

On Friday, the action star was snapped in a fight scene on top of a moving train with Esai Morales as they filmed “Mission: Impossible 7” in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

Both stars were strapped up to a harness for safety.

Esai Morales and Tom Cruise wave from a train during the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7”. Photo: Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock

Tom Cruise, alongside co-stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell, shoots the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 7” in North Yorkshire, England, on what is said to be the final day of filming in the area. — MEGA

The cast has been filming on the train all week, including co-star Hayley Atwell having her turn a few days prior. But the stunt didn’t end there – Cruise was also spotted flying a helicopter.

Appearing on “The Graham Norton Show“, Cruise told the British talk show about the stunts in both “Mission: Impossible” as well as learning to “eject out of the aircraft” for “Top Gun: Maverick”.

“Mission: Impossible” also included a death-defying motorcycle jump.

“I did this particular one eight times, I did it six in one day and two the other day and we spent a good year prepping this thing and figuring [it out]… I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” he said of the stunt, which took five weeks to shoot in Norway.

“The first time I did it [was] pretty nerve-wracking, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he added. “No matter how much you train or what you do… there’s so many things… that were challenging. It is exhilarating attempting to do it.”