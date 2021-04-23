Selena Gomez Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair

Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez looks totally different after swapping her signature brunette tresses for a bright blonde mane.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a snapshot of her new look on Rare Beauty’s Instagram page.

“New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” wrote the 28-year-old pop star/actress, while captioning her fabulous selfie.

Rare Beauty is Gomez’s best-selling makeup line, which she launched back in September 2020.

The makeover comes just days after Gomez debuted her new collarbone tattoo.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared an Instagram video featuring the former Disney Channel star on Friday, April 16.

In the clip, Gomez revealed a small cross inked on her collarbone.

“We [heart] @selenagomez,” wrote McCurdy in the caption.