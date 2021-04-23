‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 53, Shares Sizzling Bikini Pics Proving She’s Ready To Head Back To The Beach

Click to share this via email

If a “Baywatch” revival ever does happen, Donna D’Errico is ready to hit the beach.

The actress and animal activist, 53, demonstrated that in a series of photographs she shared via Instagram this week.

In the pics, she sports a skimpy white bikini while shading herself from the sun with a handcrafted Italian umbrella, looking as if she hasn’t aged a day since playing Donna Marco on “Baywatch” and its short-lived spin-off “Baywatch Nights”.

She also shared a video in which she’s wearing the same bikini, but this time holding an elegant parasol.

D’Errico, a 1995 Playboy Playmate of the month and ex-wife of Motley Crue rocker Nikki Sixx, also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from a recent photo shoot — and is once again wearing a bikini.