Princess Diana Danced With Clint Eastwood, Tom Selleck At White House Dinner, Photos Reveal

Princess Diana’s dance with John Travolta at the 1985 White House dinner is the most talked about of the evening, but the Princess of Wales actually hit the floor with a number of famous celebrities.

Travolta recently looked back at dancing with Diana for Esquire Mexico, so photographer Pete Souza decided to share his own memories of the evening, including Di and Neil Diamond twirling around.

RELATED: John Travolta Reminisces About His ‘Fairytale’ Dance With Princess Diana

“Accompanied by the military band, Neil sang a few of his songs. I distinctly remember him singing, ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’,” Souza captioned his Instagram post.

⁣

“My recollection – and I can’t be sure this is correct – is that he continued singing this song as he danced with her,” he added. “The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil. In the photograph, you can see that her cheeks are a bit red, but in the moment it was even more obvious.⁣”

“Love these. More please,” Rita Wilson requested.

Souza obliged, “Seems like some of you have been fascinated with my last couple of posts from this night.”

RELATED: Gal Gadot Says Her ‘Wonder Woman’ Performance Was Inspired By Princess Diana

He then shared a collection of photos of Diana dancing with President Ronald Reagan, Clint Eastwood and Tom Selleck.

“A few little known facts from that night: Diana also danced that night with President Reagan, Tom Selleck, Clint Eastwood and Neil Diamond. She did not dance with Prince Charles,” Souza said.

Princess Diana trained to be a ballerina when she was younger. The same year as the White House dinner, Princess Diana surprised Prince Charles by taking to the stage at the Royal Opera House for a performance “of jazz, ballet, even a kick line” to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl”.

Her dance partner, Wayne Sleep, recalled the moment to The Guardian in 2017, saying, “She’d already decided on the music.”

Sadly, there is no footage of the dance but it was recreated on “The Crown”.