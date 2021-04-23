Sebastian Stan Shares His Favourite ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ TikToks

Click to share this via email

Sebastian Stan is loving his “Falcon And The Winter Soldier” stans.

The actor shared a few of his favourite fan-made TikToks about the hit Marvel series to his Instagram stories on Friday, celebrating the creators directly.

Fans shared their clips via the hashtag “#FalconAndTheWinterSoilder”.

“Falcon And The Winter Soldier” is a Disney+ “Captain America” spin-off airing weekly on the streaming service. Stan plays Bucky Barnes next to Wyatt Russell and Anthony Mackie.

Check out a few of his favourite TikToks:

