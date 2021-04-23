Sebastian Stan Shares His Favourite ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ TikToks

Sebastian Stan is loving his “Falcon And The Winter Soldier” stans.
The actor shared a few of his favourite fan-made TikToks about the hit Marvel series to his Instagram stories on Friday, celebrating the creators directly.
Fans shared their clips via the hashtag “#FalconAndTheWinterSoilder”.
“Falcon And The Winter Soldier” is a Disney+ “Captain America” spin-off airing weekly on the streaming service. Stan plays Bucky Barnes next to Wyatt Russell and Anthony Mackie.
Check out a few of his favourite TikToks:
@tcam_2k16
No Cap! #falconandwintersoldier #johnwalkercaptainamerica #usagentmarvel #buckybarnes #formarvelfans #marvelstudios #rant #foryoupage #foryou
@middleseatyt
BTS: Falcon & Winter Soldier Skydiving. #tfatws #marvel #mcu #disneyplus #clips
@trevdog74
i literally have to sing it all the way through every time #fyp #wintersoldier #captainamerica #marvel #sebastianstan
@_alessiadimatteo_
This sound is everything! #marvel #MCU #avengers #buckybarnes #falcon #tfatws #viral #faws #thefalconandthewintersoldier
@nicquemarina
Reply to @ohcaptainmycaptain68 I enjoyed doing these voiceovers😂😂🤡 #falconandwintersoldier #falconandthewintersoldier #marvel
@cameronsilas
Zemo is literally so funny help #marvel #tfatws #buckybarnes #samwilson #zemo #sebastianstan #anthonymackie