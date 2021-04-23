Rachel Zoe Says Son’s Ski Lift Fall Was ‘Worst Day Of Our Lives’

Rachel Zoe is looking back on the terrifying accident that left her young son hospitalized back in December.

The celebrity stylist was on a family skiing trip in Aspen, Colorado when Skyler Morrison, 10, fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

“It was clearly the worst day of both our lives,” recalled Zoe, while sitting down with husband Rodger Berman for a new interview with People.

“Rodger was physically with him, something he will most definitely never forget. I showed up, and he was in the ambulance in a full-body brace and went to the ER, which is when I posted,” she continued.

“In typical Skyler fashion, he said to me, ‘I’m so glad this was me, Mommy, and not you.’ He’s that kind of kid. And he was honestly braver than I’ve ever been. Rodger and I were absolute catatonic messes. He was like, ‘Mommy, I’m okay.’ But as the parents, we were definitely not okay.”

Zoe added, “The good news is he wanted to get on the mountain two days later. He’s a strong kid. He is so brave.”

The fashion designer also praised the snowboarder who took quick action to save Skyler’s life.

“By a miracle of a wonderful man who will be our friend for life, he happened to be snowboarding and saw what was happening, jumped off his board and grabbed a mat that he saw half-buried in the snow,” she explained. “He ran it up the hill to where he thought Skyler would fall and put the mat under him, which ultimately saved him.”

Meanwhile, Berman revealed how the experience has changed his outlook on parenting.

“Since that day, the one thing that I think has changed for me, pretty much before I leave or do anything, I always wind up going to the kids,” he admitted. “I just want to see them. It’s a thing now. I just want to make sure that I check in and see them. I think that’s something that I maybe have changed in my own behaviour a little.”