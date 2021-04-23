Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Back At ‘Chicago’ Performances At The Oscars

Ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking back at some her most memorable appearances at the highlight of awards season.

Zeta-Jones is an Academy Award winner, nominee and performer, and once she even hit the Dolby stage while pregnant.

“I was pregnant but not just oh you can barely notice. I had my child ten days after the Oscars,” she told Variety of performing with “Chicago” co-star Queen Latifah in 2003.

She then sang “All That Jazz” again 10 years later in a celebration of the film.

“Of course I was nervous,” Zeta-Jones said. “I’m nervous walking down the red carpet at the Oscars let alone getting up on stage and doing a number 10 years later when I haven’t touched my toes or put on my dancing shoes, and had a baby again!”

Even if she isn’t at the ceremony this year, that won’t stop her from watching.

“It never gets old for me to tune in in my pajamas and watch it with my popcorn and make my predictions on who’s gonna win,” she said. “And it never gets old for me to walk down a red carpet.”

The show might look different this year with the pandemic, but Zeta-Jones still looks at it as an escape, adding, “When those lights go down, we can be taken into another world.”