Ireland Baldwin Shares Photo Of Bloody Babysitting Injury

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ireland Baldwin is showing fans what happens when babysitting goes terribly wrong.

The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday, April 23 to share a photo of the gruesome injury she picked up after babysitting for less than an hour.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Offers Encouragement After Marking 6 Years Free Of Eating Disorders

“I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like…,” wrote Baldwin, while captioning a photograph of her blood covered face.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Discusses Her Family, Plus Hilaria Baldwin Accent Controversy In Lengthy Post: ‘I Love My Step Mom Very Much

In a comment underneath the post, Baldwin’s uncle Billy revealed how busted noses were a normal occurrence when he was growing up with brothers Alec, Daniel and Steve.

“When I grew up with your father and your uncles.. we called that Tuesday,” he joked.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Attacked And Robbed By ‘Desperate’ Woman

Baldwin, who is a big sister to six younger siblings from dad Alec’s marriage to stepmom Hilaria, replied, “Oh dear God.”