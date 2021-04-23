Ireland Baldwin Shares Photo Of Bloody Babysitting Injury

Ireland Baldwin is showing fans what happens when babysitting goes terribly wrong.
The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday, April 23 to share a photo of the gruesome injury she picked up after babysitting for less than an hour.
“I baby sat two 7 year old boys for 45 minutes and it went like…,” wrote Baldwin, while captioning a photograph of her blood covered face.
In a comment underneath the post, Baldwin’s uncle Billy revealed how busted noses were a normal occurrence when he was growing up with brothers Alec, Daniel and Steve.
“When I grew up with your father and your uncles.. we called that Tuesday,” he joked.
Baldwin, who is a big sister to six younger siblings from dad Alec’s marriage to stepmom Hilaria, replied, “Oh dear God.”