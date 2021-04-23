Maren Morris Shares Sizzling Bikini Photos From Tropical Getaway

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Maren Morris is giving fans some serious vacation envy thanks to her latest sun soaked social media posts.

The country music superstar has been keeping followers up-to-date on her tanning progress amidst a tropical getaway with husband Ryan Hurd.

RELATED: Maren Morris Releases Acoustic Version Of ‘Line By Line’ With JP Saxe

Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/HsWwREKQ3D — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 22, 2021

“Damn girl! 🔥”, gushed Kristin Cavallari in a comment underneath the gorgeous bikini photos.

“Well HELL 🔥,” added Carly Pearce.

RELATED: Maren Morris Shares Candid Message About Pressure For Women’s Bodies To ‘Snap Back’ After Pregnancy

Aside from tanning, the “Bones” singer has also been using her vacation time to catch up on some reading.

Morris is enjoying a well deserved break after picking up the trophies for Song of the Year and Female Artist of the Year at last week’s ACM Awards.

Morris and Hurd welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Hayes, last March.

The new mom recently shared a candid message about the pressures that women face to “snap back” after giving birth.

RELATED: Maren Morris Has A Big Night At The ACM Awards

“The pressure we put on mothers to ‘snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. you are and always were a f***ing badass. and yeah, I’m proud,” she wrote.