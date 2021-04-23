Oprah Was Surprised By The ‘Reverberating Impact’ Of The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview

It has been just over a month since Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the media mogul is looking back at the impact it has already had.

As the first guest on Nancy O’Dell’s new talkshoplive channel, Oprah said she “had no idea” it would have caused as many conversations as it did.

“‘I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for that,” Oprah said.

One of the most shocking allegations in the interview was that a member of the Royal Family, had “concerns” over how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Like everyone watching at home, Oprah’s jaw also dropped.

Of what she thought in that moment, Oprah said, “I’m like, ‘What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there’.”

Before the interview, Oprah did text with the couple.

“Whenever I’m doing interviews with anybody for anything that is significant, I have a conversation with them before,” she said. “I didn’t see Harry and Meghan before but I did text them and say intention is very important to me, tell me what your intention is, so that we can be aligned in our goal. And our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.”

As to why it was a “powerful” interview, Oprah said it was because “you have someone else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful, as they were.”