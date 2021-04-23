‘You’ Showrunner Reveals Season 3 Will Be ‘Bonkers’

Joe Goldberg is getting ready to make a creepy comeback as “You” returns to screens later in the year.

The Netflix series was a huge success in its first two seasons, partially due to the sinister yet somewhat likeable protagonist, played by Penn Badgley.

“You” showrunner Sera Gamble took to Twitter on Friday, April 23 to offer fans some updates ahead of season 3.

Today is our last day of shooting season 3 of #YouNetflix. Can I brag to you for a hot second? — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

Gamble revealed how the pandemic impacted filming on the new episodes, which finished up this week.

We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven’t had one since. Because every single member of cast & crew worked very hard to take care of each other during a time that’s stressful, in a situation that’s tough to control. — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

"We had zero on-set positive COVID tests through a significant and scary surge here in LA. And haven't had one since," she wrote.

“I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness. I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy s**t” did everyone show up for each other.”

The TV creator also gave fans a little preview of what’s to come in season 3.

(Also, the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.) — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

"The episodes are f**king bonkers and the performances are insanely good," she added. "That's all I'll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season."