Beyoncé Pays Tribute To ‘Lemonade’ On 5th Anniversary Of Iconic Album

Beyoncé is celebrating Lemonade exactly five years after the soul-baring album was first released.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Friday, April 23 to honour the iconic record with a heartfelt post.

“I’m grateful that this body of work has resonated so deeply with so many people,” she wrote. “As I celebrate five years of LEMONADE, I encourage everyone to continue healing, loving, forgiving and uplifting.”

Beyonce added, “I hope you find joy today.”

The post featured stills from the music videos which accompanied tracks on the album, including “Freedom”, “Formation” and “Hold Up”.

Lemonade was critically acclaimed for addressing important matters like Black pride, motherhood and relationship issues in a brave way.

The record was also named AP’s album of the decade back in 2019.