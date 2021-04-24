Sia, Rudy Giuliani, My Pillow Guy Sweep The 2021 Razzies

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, winners of this year’s Razzies have been announced.

Each year on the day before the Academy Awards, the Golden Raspberry Awards celebrates the year’s worst movie moments, and 2020 had some truly terrible stuff to honour.

This year’s big winner was Sia, whose directorial debut “Music” was awarded three Razzies, with Sia named worst director. In addition, stars Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler took worst actress and worst supporting actress honours, respectively.

RELATED: ‘Dolittle’, ‘Music’ & Rudy Giuliani Top 2021 Razzie Nominations

My Pillow CEO/infamous conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell also won multiple Razzies, taking worst actor for his so-called documentary “Absolute Proof”, which purported to blow the lid off election fraud but, despite it’s title, only actually offered zero proof that Donald Trump didn’t lose the 2020 presidential election. In addition, “Absolute Proof” — described as a “fake news snooze-fest” — was named worst picture.

Another multiple Razzie winner this year is Rudy Giuliani. Not only did the former NYC mayor win worst supporting actor for his controversial appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, the award for worst screen combo went to “Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper.”

RELATED: Glenn Close Is Nominated For An Oscar And A Razzie For The Same Role