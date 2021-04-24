Sharon Osbourne’s Former ‘Talk’ Co-Hosts Reach Out After Her Cat Goes Missing

When one of Sharon Osbourne’s pets went missing, some of her former co-hosts on “The Talk” sent her messages of support.

On Friday, reported People, Osbourne took to Instagram asking for help after her black cat, Momo, had been missing for three days. She asked anyone who had seen the cat in her Larchmont neighbourhood to respond via social media.

“Praying my baby Momo is safe and ok. Please repost if you can & help me bring Momo home,” she wrote, accompanied by photos of the cat.

“She is chipped but does not wear a collar. She is VERY friendly & cuddly but not street smart. She is an indoor cat 🙏,” Osbourne added.

Two of Osbourne’s former colleagues on “The Talk” offered their support.

“Oh! I have a friend near the area too I will alert her!” wrote Amanda Kloots. “So sorry Mrs!!”

“Do not give up,” Carrie Ann Inaba wrote. “My moms cat was hiding from her for months.. and she was nearby… we eventually found her. Leave out food and water…. and call out to her on evening walks.”

She added a followup: “Sending you so much love…. I’m so sorry…keep the faith.”

Thankfully, Momo eventually returned.

Momo is back home! Thank you all for your kind words and advice, it meant the world to me!!!!! 🙏❤️” Osbourne wrote in a followup Instagram pst, along with a brief video of Momo and the words “She’s home!!!!!”