Randy Travis Lights Up Social Media With Sweet TikTok Duet

Randy Travis has discovered TikTok, and the world’s a better place for it.
The country music superstar has been keeping a low profile since suffering a debilitating stroke in 2013, but in recent days has re-emerged as a TikTok sensation.
In fact, Travis went viral when he joined a video posted by a user with the handle GBandMe, singing Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin'”, and sang along to turn the whole thing into a sweet duet.
#duet with @gbandme isn’t she the sweetest?! One of my favorite songs & I love country music fans!! #countrymusic #randytravis #hankwilliams
When she saw what Travis had done with her video, the TikToker shared her over-the-top excitement in another video.
Other Travis-centred TIkToks include one featuring Andrew Jannakos joined by Travis for a performance of his hit “Forever and Ever Amen”.
Brand new music out from my friend @joshturnermusic today! I’m proud to guest on his version of #ForeverandEverAmen #countrymusic #randytravis #legend
Travis also shared a video of himself enjoying Alexandra Kay’s impromptu performance of Travis’ “Deeper Than the Holler”, with Kay then sharing her reaction.
#duet with @alexandrakaymusic that looks like a tasty drink! Thanks for singin’ along! #deeperthantheholler #randytravis #countrymusic
#duet with @randy.travis you have been such an inspiration to me! Thank you for doing this! You are a legend!