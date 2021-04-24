Randy Travis Lights Up Social Media With Sweet TikTok Duet

Click to share this via email

Randy Travis has discovered TikTok, and the world’s a better place for it.

The country music superstar has been keeping a low profile since suffering a debilitating stroke in 2013, but in recent days has re-emerged as a TikTok sensation.

In fact, Travis went viral when he joined a video posted by a user with the handle GBandMe, singing Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin'”, and sang along to turn the whole thing into a sweet duet.

When she saw what Travis had done with her video, the TikToker shared her over-the-top excitement in another video.

Other Travis-centred TIkToks include one featuring Andrew Jannakos joined by Travis for a performance of his hit “Forever and Ever Amen”.

Travis also shared a video of himself enjoying Alexandra Kay’s impromptu performance of Travis’ “Deeper Than the Holler”, with Kay then sharing her reaction.