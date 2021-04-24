Dan Levy Shares Hilarious Reaction To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Mispronouncing His Name

Click to share this via email

Dan Levy wound up as the solution to a “Jeopardy!” question, which was correctly answered by the contestant.

“In 2020, this actor was all over the Emmy cast, including accepting his own for the supporting role of David Rose,” read guest host Anderson Cooper for a $600 question from the TV category.

Contestant Kimberly quickly answered, telling Cooper, “Who is Dan Levy,” but mispronouncing his last name as “Lee-vee.”

“Dan Levy is correct,” responded Cooper, pronouncing Levy’s last name correctly.

The mispronunciation of his last name caught the “Schitt’s Creek” star’s attention.

Responding to the “Jeopardy!” tweet, Levy praised Cooper for his “gentle last name correction.”