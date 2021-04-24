Meghan Trainor Shares Hospital Video Of Son’s ‘Rocky Start’ After Birth

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara recently welcomed their first child, son Riley.

While Trainor has shared some sweet photos of her newborn, she’s now revealing that his arrival was far more complicated than her fans may have realized.

In a TikTok video she shared on Instagram on Friday, set to Forest Blakk’s “If You Love Her” featuring Trainor herself, Riley is seen in the hospital’s NICU, with a breathing tube in his nose while hooked up to sensors.

She apparently wasn’t always able to be with Riley, and can be seen crying while watching him via FaceTime.

“We had a rocky start..but Riley is perfect, happy and healthy,” she wrote in the caption. “So lucky to be your mama sweet boy.”