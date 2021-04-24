Rita Wilson Recalls Scott Rudin Complained About Her Breast Cancer Before Broadway Run

Producer Scott Rudin recently stepped away from his Broadway projects in the wake of a bombshell article in The Hollywood Reporter in which several of his former assistants accused him of being an abusive boss who left employees traumatized.

On Saturday, The New York Times published a story featuring even more allegations about Rudin and his explosive tempe, featuring interviews with Hollywood mogul David Geffen, playwright Adam Rapp and actress Rita Wilson, who appeared on Broadway in Larry David’s Rudin-produced 2015 play “Fish in the Dark”.

When Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer prior to the play’s opening, the Times reports, Rudin “complained that she would need time off during Tony voting season and asked to see her medical records.”

Just before opening night, the Times added, Wilson’s agent called to let her know that Rudin was demanding that her surgeon place an immediate call to the production’s insurance adjusters.

“I felt like he was trying to find a way to fire me legally,” Wilson said. “He is the kind of person who makes someone feel worthless, unvaluable and replaceable.”

In response to Wilson’s claims, Rudin’s spokesperson told the Times that “his recollection was that Ms. Wilson had wanted to open the show and then leave, but that he and the director had not wanted her to delay treatment.”