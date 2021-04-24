Livestream: DMX’s Celebration Of Life Memorial

Click to share this via email

Fans will have a chance to say farewell to DMX during a Celebration of Life memorial.

On April 24 at 4 p.m. ET, the memorial will be broadcast on his YouTube channel where Earl “DMX” Simmons will be honoured.

Due to pandemic restrictions, only family and close friends will be able to attend in person. New York is currently limiting the capacity for indoor arenas at 10 per cent.

The event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center first had a procession in the streets. The rapper’s red casket was carried on a monster truck that read “Long Live DMX”.

DMX’s casket has arrived at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on a massive monster truck for his memorial service pic.twitter.com/Q2L7B2L04D — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 24, 2021

The casket of US rapper is seen on a monster truck on Flatbush avenue outside the Barclays Center where a private memorial for US rapper DMX is being held. Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Members of the Nation of Islam are seen next to an X floral arrangement outside the Barclays Center. Photo: JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On Sunday, April 25, a Homegoing celebration will also be held which can be viewed on BET at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DMX died on April 9 of a heart attack from an apparent drug overdose.