Elon Musk To Host ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elon Musk is making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

The Tesla CEO will host the late night sketch show on May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Business Partner Claims They Could Create A Real-Life Jurassic Park ‘If We Wanted To’

Musk has been busy as his SpaceX just launched its second operational flight of Dragon to the International Space Station on Friday.

Musk isn’t the first business executive to host the show. While few and far between, NBC programming head Brandon Tarikoff hosted in 1983 with owner of the New York Yankees George Steinbrenner hosting in 1990.

RELATED: Elon Musk Reveals New Family Photo With Grimes, Baby X Æ A-Xii

Reaction to Musk hosting was mixed:

Elon Musk is hosting SNL on May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus. No joke. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 24, 2021

Elon Musk will never not sound to me like a cologne. https://t.co/fxUy0qLNVM — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) April 24, 2021

new snl elon musk

lineup !! pic.twitter.com/zqYeEmEjbQ — jay★ (@MOFFCTS) April 24, 2021

lorne michael’s after picking elon musk to host SNL pic.twitter.com/52UgpBtbCo — Sean Yoo (@SeanYoo) April 24, 2021

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. on Global.