Elon Musk To Host ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

By Jamie Samhan.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk — Photo: © Britta Pedersen/DDP via ZUMA Press

Elon Musk is making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

The Tesla CEO will host the late night sketch show on May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

RELATED: Elon Musk’s Business Partner Claims They Could Create A Real-Life Jurassic Park ‘If We Wanted To’

Musk has been busy as his SpaceX just launched its second operational flight of Dragon to the International Space Station on Friday.

Musk isn’t the first business executive to host the show. While few and far between, NBC programming head Brandon Tarikoff hosted in 1983 with owner of the New York Yankees George Steinbrenner hosting in 1990.

RELATED: Elon Musk Reveals New Family Photo With Grimes, Baby X Æ A-Xii

Reaction to Musk hosting was mixed:

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. on Global.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP