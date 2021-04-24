Bella Hadid Removes Zayn Malik’s Hand From Gigi’s Butt In Birthday Pics

Click to share this via email

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with close family and friends while enjoying some grilled cheese sandwiches from a New York food truck.

However, it is the paparazzi photos that have fans in stitches.

While waiting, Zayn Malik had his arm around Gigi with his hand on her butt. Younger sister Bella Hadid took notice and slide his hand up to her lower back.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seen celebrating Gigi’s birthday in NoHo. Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty

“NOT BELLA GOING OVER THERE TO RAISE ZAYN’S HAND 😭😭😭,” one person tweeted. “not bella lifting zayn’s hand up omg,” another added.

NOT BELLA GOING OVER THERE TO RAISE ZAYN'S HAND 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mDdscbIMwt — mari ❀ (@highwaistedzjm) April 24, 2021

See more reaction below:

why bella went to raise zayn's hand HELP 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/m4js9h3J7E — Menna (@zjmxlegend) April 24, 2021

bella grabbing zayn’s hand and putting it away from gigi’s butt this is so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/wbteTQl0mh — maite (@poseforbizzle) April 24, 2021

Bella putting Zayn’s hand higher on Gigi’s waist 😅 pic.twitter.com/oylM6nh7ML — belle (@slaygihadid) April 24, 2021