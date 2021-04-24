Bella Hadid Removes Zayn Malik’s Hand From Gigi’s Butt In Birthday Pics

By Jamie Samhan.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik — Photo: RCF/MEGA/GC Images/Getty

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 26th birthday with close family and friends while enjoying some grilled cheese sandwiches from a New York food truck.

However, it is the paparazzi photos that have fans in stitches.

While waiting, Zayn Malik had his arm around Gigi with his hand on her butt. Younger sister Bella Hadid took notice and slide his hand up to her lower back.

Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seen celebrating Gigi’s birthday in NoHo. Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seen celebrating Gigi’s birthday in NoHo. Photo: Gotham/GC Images/Getty

RELATED: Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Not Married Despite Ingrid Michaelson’s Comments, Singer Says ‘I’m Sorry For Getting You All Riled Up’

“NOT BELLA GOING OVER THERE TO RAISE ZAYN’S HAND 😭😭😭,” one person tweeted. “not bella lifting zayn’s hand up omg,” another added.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid’s Dad Says Her Whole Fortune Is Completely Self Made

See more reaction below:

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP