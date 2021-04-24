Andy Cohen Gives Sneak Peek At ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain’

As fans prepare for “Keeping Up With Kardashians” to end, Andy Cohen gave a sneak peek at “Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain”.

Cohen posted the video he took on his phone on his Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Research Shows The Queen Has A Bigger ‘Global Brand’ Than Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian

“We are here at the reunion,” Cohen said while walking around on a soundstage. “The glam squads are here. Phones are out. This is awesome. The set is amazing. We have beautiful outfits that have been seen on the show. Promotional photos. Everybody’s here. It’s a doozy. We are going there. No ground rules. Nothing’s off-limits. It’s on.”

In the clip, the Kardashian/Jenner sisters all sit on cream coloured couches as Cohen flashed his question cards.

The show later posted the clip on their official feed.

RELATED: Addison Rae Gives Kim Kardashian TikTok Dance Lessons In Hilarious ‘KUWTK’ Preview

Kylie Jenner also shared her own clip, adding, “That’s a wrap.”

There is no air date yet for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain”.