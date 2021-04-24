Anna Kendrick Demonstrates Her Knack For Musical Improv In Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

Thanks to her role in the “Pitch Perfect” movies, everyone knows Anna Kendrick is a talented singer.

During a Friday-night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, however, she demonstrated that not only can she carry a tune, she also has a gift for putting an interpretive spin on the songs she sings, based on pairing a song title with random improv suggestion.

During a game of “Sing It Like” with host Jimmy Fallon, Kendrick had to meld improv with vocalizing when she was asked to sing “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” as if she had just been injected with botox.

Then it was Fallon’s turn, tasked with singing The Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” as if his WiFi was cutting out.

Kendrick then tackled Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” as if “you’re suddenly realizing the cranberry chicken salad you had for lunch went bad,” and was then joined by Fallon for a duet of the Sonny & Cher classic “I Got You Babe” as if they were reporting live from a hurricane.

Earlier in the interview, Kendrick discussed her latest film, “Stowaway”, winch she she stars as a member of the crew for a manned mission to Mars who discover an unanticipated stowaway onboard.

While researching her role, Kendrick revealed that she discovered there are “three fingernail-sized chips on this little placard on the Mars Rover,” which contains 11 million names — one of which is hers.