Joe Alwyn Is Officially A Grammy Winner

Joe Alwyn is now a Grammy winner.

The actor helped write the songs “Betty” and “Exile” on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Folklore album which won Album of the Year at this year’s Grammys.

However, Alwyn had used the pseudonym William Bowery. He also co-produced “Exile”, “Betty, “August”, “My Tears Ricochet”, “This Is Me Try” and “Illicit Affairs”.

Alwyn was originally not listed on the production credits, but his name has now been added.

JOE ALWYN IS OFFICIALLY AN ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY WINNER

During Swift’s acceptance speech, Swift thanked both Alwyn and her famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, whose daughters all have songs dedicated to them.

“Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” Swift said.

Adding, “I want to thank James, Ines and Betty, and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds], who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write.”