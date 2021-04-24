DJ Khaled’s Next Album To Feature Justin Bieber And Justin Timberlake

Click to share this via email

Justin X 2!

DJ Khaled is bringing in both Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake for his next album Khaled Khaled.

Teasing the album on Instagram, the musician said he was “unavailable” due to being in “album mode”.

“I’m so stressed out in a good way mixing and mastering this album I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @justintimberlake,” he wrote.

“I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering,” he told Bieber, before adding to Timberlake, “I just sent the record we did together off to mix. My brothers I will call you RIGHT BACK!”

Bieber previously starred in DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar” music video. Both “Popstar” and “Greece” are the lead singles on Khaled Khaled.

On Friday, DJ Khaled shared another Facetime chat with Timberlake.

“This record touched me, man,” Timberlake said. “This is an important song. This is like if ‘Song Cry’ would have never existed, but then ‘Holy Grail’ was ‘Song Cry.'”

J U S T I N T I M B E R L A K E

VOCALS IS IN!! This LAST MINUTE MAGIC DIFFERENT 👀🤯👀🤯👀🤯 BREAKING NEWS ALBUM 99% DONE!!! #KHALEDKHALED #ALBUMMODE @jtimberlake @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/vlSUlKLYxJ — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 23, 2021

DJ Khaled’s 12th studio album will also reportedly feature Migos, Post Malone and H.E.R. There is no announced release date as of yet.