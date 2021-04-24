Blake Lively Celebrates Gigi Hadid’s Birthday While Trolling Ryan Reynolds

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Blake Lively found a way to wish Gigi Hadid a happy birthday while trolling husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively shared an Instagram Story to celebrate Hadid’s 26th birthday on April 23. In the pic, Lively is sitting between Reynolds and Hadid.

“I think you and I make a much better couple,” she wrote.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid. Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

Reynolds, who often teases his wife on social media, has yet to respond.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Recruits LeVar Burton For New Aviation Gin Ad

The “Gossip Girl” alum also shared another clip of the supermodel dancing at a concert.

“Too bad you’re just super hot and no fun at all,” Lively joked.

Gigi Hadid dancing. Photo: @blakelively/Instagram

RELATED: Bella Hadid Removes Zayn Malik’s Hand From Gigi’s Butt In Birthday Pics

The new mom celebrated her birthday with family and friends in New York where a grilled cheese food truck parked outside for hungry guests. Gigi, Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid were all spotted grabbing a bite to eat.