Chris Janson Details ‘Legit, 7-Foot Flame’ House Fire

Country artist Chris Janson is opening about the recent house fire at his Texan home.

“Thank God, God woke up my wife Kelly,” Janson said of being in a deep sleep in April. “If it weren’t for her hearing that faint ‘beep, beep’ of the fire detector, it could have been very bad.”

Janson recalled the “legit, ‘7-foot flame, taller than me’ fire” to People.

Luckily Janson, Kelly and the kids, Georgia and Jessie, all got out in time. While waiting for the fire department, Janson tried to put the fire out with buckets of water.

“I went into survival mode,” he recalled. “The fire melted my ottoman and literally created a campfire essentially right in the middle of my studio room. Thankfully, it didn’t burn the house.”

After the fire, Kelly shared images of the aftermath, including a book called Jesus Calling.

“It’s not quite a Bible, but we have read from it since we were dating,” Janson said. “The one that had been sitting on the ottoman was a spare copy since we keep the original copy by our bed. But it was one of the only things on the ottoman not completely burned up. I’ve said it multiple times, but God has our back. There is no other reason that Kelly would have woken up that night to that faint ‘beep beep.'”

Crews are currently working on “gutting the whole bottom” of their home but Janson is “just grateful to be alive.”

Adding, “I’m grateful that the house didn’t burn down.”

The incident has made Janson aware of the importance of checking fire alarms.

“I encourage people to check smoke alarms. It’s something we don’t think about, but in ours, all of the detectors were supposed to be hardwired in and they are, but for some reason they all didn’t go off at one time. Only the one in that one room was going off,” he said.