Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child, Second With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian is officially a mom of three! The singer has welcomed her second child with boyfriend Matt Pokora. Milian is also mom to 11-year-old daughter, Violet, whom she shares with ex-husband The-Dream. Millian shared the happy news on her Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of her newborn baby boy, named Kenna.

“Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we’ve been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God everyday for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from? 👀) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed,” she wrote. “Now it’s party of 5 baby! Thank you my @mattpokora for being the best partner/dad/ best friend a woman could ask for. You’re a king in my eyes.”

Pokora also posted a photo of himself with his little one in his arms.

“Welcome my son … Our little Kenna is doing well and his mom, once again, has been amazing 😍 Everyone is in great shape,” he wrote in French.

Milian announced her third pregnancy alongside a romantic photo of Pokora kissing her bare baby bump while she posed in a bikini on the beach in front of a sunset in December 2020. The news came just 10 months after the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Isaiah.

“You and Me + 3 🌏,” Milian captioned the post, adding the hashtag #morelove. Pokora also shared the excitement with his IG followers, writing, “Isaiah est déjà un grand frère protecteur… 😍,.” The post translates to, “Isaiah is already a protective big brother.”

When ET spoke with Milian in May 2020, she was very much enjoying — and taking advantage of — her time at home with Pokora and her kids during the coronavirus quarantine, even starting a Facebook Watch series titled “What Happens at Home”.

“I was raised with some traditional senses, where my mom taught us how to cook, taught us how to clean, all of that stuff — but now [I’m putting] a modern twist on it,” Milian explained. “You get the modern-day woman who’s not only just a housewife or just raising kids. You also are running businesses, you’re doing multiple things.”

