Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares How Her ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Character Was Kept A Secret

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Marvel debut came to the surprise of most thanks to some crafty methods.

The “Seinfeld” alum recently appeared in the fifth episode of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

On Friday, Louis-Dreyfus shared how they kept her character in the Disney+ series a secret.

“They snuck me onto set every day in this stunning hooded cloak,” she said, alongside a video of her in the cloak, oversized sunglasses and gloves.

She then joked, “I have worn it every day since. Obviously.”

They snuck me onto set every day in this stunning hooded cloak. I have worn it every day since. Obviously. @MarvelStudios @falconandwinter #Val #ContessaValentinaAllegraDeFontaine pic.twitter.com/3ACQh5Olw6 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 23, 2021

“Your entrance was one for the ages,” agreed one fan.

According to The Wrap, Louis-Dreyfus’ character in the comic books is also known as Madam Hydra, a “bizarro-world” version of Nick Fury. She eventually leads an all-female team, Femme Force, of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents.

In “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, she will help transform John Walker (Wyatt Russell) into an agent and create her own team.