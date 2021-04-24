DMX’s Young Daughter Raps Song She Wrote At His Memorial Service

DMX’s memorial service was full of important moments but none more than his daughter rapping a song in his honour.

At one point during the Celebration of Life, Earl “DMX” Simmons’ 15 kids took to the stage to share memories of their dad. His one young daughter decided to rap a song she wrote for him.

“I’m growing, I’m learning to hold my head, my daddy’s still holding my hand so I gotta stand up,” she sang. “My brothers and sisters, We all stand together, Throw up the X, Daddy forever”.

RELATED: Mehcad Brooks Says He ‘Would Be Blessed’ To Portray DMX On A Biopic

There was not a dry eye in the house.

DMX's daughter wrote a song for her dad 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/JtSdc4j5Zo — Complex (@Complex) April 24, 2021

RELATED: DMX’s Family Releases Statement Regarding His Master Recordings And Memorial Service

Keeping with safety protocols, only family and friends were invited to the memorial at Barclays Center. Before the ceremony, a procession took place with his red casket being carried by a monster truck that read “Long Live DMX”.

The casket of US rapper is seen on a monster truck on Flatbush avenue outside the Barclays Center where a private memorial for US rapper DMX is being held. Photo by JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir also played a big part in the memorial.

DMX died on April 9 at 50 from a heart attack six days earlier.

On Sunday, April 25, a Homegoing celebration will also be held which can be viewed on BET at 2:30 p.m. ET and on YouTube.