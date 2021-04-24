Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem Transform Into Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz In New Pic

Click to share this via email

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are deep in character for their upcoming biopic “Being The Ricardos”.

In the Aaron Sorkin written and directed project, Kidman will star as Lucille Ball and Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

“Being The Ricardos” takes place over one week of filming the beloved sitcom “I Love Lucy” where both their careers and their marriage faced a crisis.

The new pic shows Kidman in bright yellow pants, a checked blazer and a headscarf to complete the ’50s style. Bardem was dapper in a green tuxedo jacket with black lapel.

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman on set of “Being the Ricardos” in Los Angeles. Photo: Backgrid

The two were spotted embracing between two vintage cars while filming on Friday.

Ball and Arnaz were married in 1940 before splitting in 1960.

“I LOVE LUCY” Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz. Photo: CPImages

Earlier this month, Kidman teased filming with a closed set pic with the caption, “Currently in production.”

There was some controversy over casting Kidman, but Ball and Arnaz’s daughter Lucie Arnaz showed support for the choice.

“Aaron has done a wonderful job of bringing these characters to life, and it’s just a little … slice of life in their journey,” she shared. “It’s not the whole story. It’s not a biopic from cradle to grave. It is a two-hour feature film about these two people and some of the remarkable things they lived through.”

Adding, “Just trust us, it’s going to be a nice film, and p.s. the voting is over. I love all of you.”