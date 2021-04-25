‘American Idol’ Alum Avalon Young Raising Money For Brain Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

Avalon Young, who made it to the top eight in the 2016 season of “American Idol”, has launched a GoFundMe to pay for brain surgery.

TMZ reports that the 26-year-old singer was diagnosed with brain cancer last year after experiencing some odd symptoms.

“I just felt a little bit disconnected mentally and then I started having what they’re calling a simple partial seizure once every three hours for a few days, which was very alarming, of course,” Young told Fox 5 San Diego.

“I’m not an epileptic; I’ve never had a seizure in my life, so I didn’t even actually know what was going on, at first,” she said.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Season 18 Runner Up Arthur Gunn Returns To Compete Once Again

An MRI revealed a brain tumour “as big as a peach” that was removed in a 16-hour surgery in February.

Sadly, Young told TMZ that there’s still cancer in her brain, and another surgery is necessary to remove it, followed by radiation treatment.

That surgery is scheduled for May 27, and she’s set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds for the costly procedure.

“The GoFundMe is something that is super important to me now, because I can’t really work around this time,” she said, explaining it’s “one of the most important things in my life right now because it’s really all that we have, paying all the medical bills.