Alice Cooper Opens Up About Recovering From COVID-19: ‘It Knocked Me Out’

Alice Cooper is urging everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccinations after contracting the virus in late 2020.

In an interview with “Good Day Rochester”, the shock rock icon shared his personal experience with the coronavirus.

“My wife and I had it at the same time — at Christmas; right at Christmas,” said Cooper, revealing both he and wife Sheryl were infected.

“All it really did with me was it knocked me out,” he explained. “For three weeks, I felt like I went 12 rounds with [professional boxer] Roberto Duran; I was just beat up.”

Gradually, the symptoms abated. “And then every day, you feel a little bit better, then you feel a little bit better, feel a little bit better, and after about a month, you start feeling pretty good. And so now I’m a walking antibody.”

Speaking with the Arizona Republic last week, Cooper offered more details of his COVID battle.

“We were wiped out,” Cooper says “We didn’t have to go to the hospital or anything like that. But I lost 15 pounds. I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. Now, I’m feeling pretty good. I’m feeling like I’m at least 95 per cent.”

However, he admitted the recovery process has been slow. “But it does take it out of you,” he added. “I mean, it’s like pneumonia. It takes a while to get your sea legs back under you.”