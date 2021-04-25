Ashley Cain Mourns The Loss Of 8-Month-Old Daughter To Leukemia

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee have said goodbye to infant daughter Azaylia Diamond, who passed away at just eight months old after being diagnosed with leukemia in October.

“Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢 #AzayliaDiamondCain,” the British “The Challenge” star wrote in tribute.

“You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart,” Vorajee wrote.

Cain first shared the news of his daughter’s diagnosis in October 2020, when she was just 2 months old.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through,” Cain wrote in the caption for a hospital video he shared on Instagram.

“The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications. Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!” he added.