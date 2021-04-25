Elon Musk Admits ‘A Bunch Of People Will Probably Die’ During His SpaceX Mars Missions

Elon Musk is admitting that not everyone who embarks on his planned SpaceX missions to Mars will make it to the red planet alive.

Musk shared that revelation during a livestream interview with XPrize founder Peter Diamandis on Thursday announcing the $100-million Carbon Removal project, reported The Independent.

During the interview, the Tesla and SpaceX founder insisted Mars wasn’t going to be an “escape hatch for rich people.”

Hoping to have humans on Mars by 2026, Musk admitted those first trips will be perilous.

“Going to Mars reads like that advert for Shackleton going to the Antarctic. You know it is dangerous, it’s uncomfortable and it’s a long journey,” he explained.

“If an arduous and dangerous journey where you might not come back alive, but it’s a glorious adventure, sounds appealing, Mars is the place. That’s the ad for Mars,” he said.

“Yeah, honestly a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning,” Musk added. “It’s tough sledging over there, you know… We don’t make anyone go. It’s volunteers only.”

