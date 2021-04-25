‘Extreme Sisters’ Share A Bed And A Boyfriend In New TLC Series

TLC’s upcoming reality series “Extreme Sisters” definitely lives up to its title, judging by two sisters who share everything — including a boyfriend.

The new series focuses on five sisters from various parts of the world who are so close they do everything together.

Easily the most extreme set of siblings a identical twins Anna and Lucy, who hail from Perth, Australia.

RELATED: Things Are Really Popping In Trailer For New TLC Series ‘Save My Skin’

Not only do the sisters dress in identical outfits, the 35-year-old siblings are hopeful that one day they’ll marry their boyfriend, Ben, and live as a throuple.

“We want to live like one person. We need everything to be identical: our clothes, our makeup. I need to follow her wherever she goes so if she walks into the next room, I have to. We have to do the same steps, too,” Anna said in an interview with Fox News.

The sisters and Ben all sleep together, in a very specific arrangement. “Lucy is always on the left side, Anna is always on the right, and Ben is in the middle.”

According to Lucy, the unconventional arrangement works for them.

“We had separate boyfriends in the past and it did not work. We always have to have the same partner. When we had separate partners they always tried to separate us. It destroyed everything because we never want to be apart. For us sharing a boyfriend, it’s a lot easier for our lives,” she explained.

RELATED: New TLC Reality Show ‘Hot And Heavy’ Focuses On ‘Mixed-Weight’ Couples, Backlash Ensues

“If I get pregnant, I would like Anna to be pregnant because we want to experience pregnancy together, so that’s Ben’s job,” Lucy added. “It’s going to be hard. But there’s treatments and new technology out there that would help us.”

Lucy also revealed that Ben is “our soulmate. He hasn’t judged us from Day One, and he doesn’t want to change us. This relationship is never boring. It’s so fascinating. Our daily life is challenging, but he never has a problem with how we live our life. There’s never been any jealousy.”

“Extreme Sisters” premieres on Sunday, April 25.