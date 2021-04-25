Watch Live: Garcelle Beauvais Joins IMDb’s Dave Karger & Ian de Borja To Get Ready For The Oscars

It’s Oscar Sunday and the biggest film awards show is upon us.

To get you ready for the 2021 Academy Awards, Slice’s “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais joins IMDb’s Dave Karger and Ian de Borja for “IMDb Before The Awards”, to talk predictions, trivia and more.

You can also enjoy exclusive interviews with the stars of nominated films, including “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Sound of Metal” and more, in the livestream above.

You can catch Beauvais on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 premiere on May 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, along with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Sutton Stracke. New to the RHOBH cast this season will be Kyle Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton, along with entrepreneur and mother of two Crystal Kung Minkoff. You can stream RHOBH through STACKTV with Amazon Prime Video Channels, or with the new Global TV app, live and on-demand.

