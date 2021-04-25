Pete Davidson Visits Rumoured Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor In Britain

Rumours that “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson is dating “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor are heating up after the Daily Mail published a series of photos on Sunday of the two together in British city of Manchester.

In the photos, the pair are seen strolling together in a field, at one point wrapping their arms around each other as they walk.

“Phoebe and Pete couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they walked through a field together with their arms wrapped around one another, as they appeared unafraid to show their affection,” reported the Mail.

The photos confirm a previous report from People that Davidson had flown to the U.K. in order to visit Dynevor during the “SNL” break (the show’s next live episode will air on Saturday, May 8, featuring host Elon Musk and musical guest Miley Cyrus).

A source told People that the two are “really into each other,” and that “Pete is telling friends he’s serious about her.”