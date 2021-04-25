‘The Crown’ In Search For New Actor To Play Adult Prince Andrew

With fans anxiously awaiting season five of “The Crown”, many are left wondering who will play their favourite royals.

Elizabeth Debicki has already been announced to take over from Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Imelda Staunton from Oliva Coleman as Queen Elizabeth. But what about the controversial Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties due to his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and also accused of sexually assaulting a minor – a fact he has “categorically” denied, is still yet to be cast.

Up to this point, a younger Prince Andrew has been played by Tom Byrne.

Some reports have gone as far as to suggest that casting directors are having a hard time finding someone who wants to take on the part since they started to advertise for a man between ages 30 to 40 on Spotlight.

Spotlight is a website that posts casting calls for actors.

“There is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight,” a spokesperson for the Netflix show told Metro.

Season five of “The Crown” will take place in the 1990s, a tough time for the Royal Family with Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce and the former’s death. In 1992, the Queen’s “annus horribilis” also included a massive fire that damaged Windsor Castle.

Additionally, the ’90s were when Andrew met Epstein although there are contradicting statements from Andrew and members of his staff of exactly what year they first met.

Filming of “The Crown” is planned to start in July.