Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Hold Hands During Date Night In New York City

Date night with Devin! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker hit the town on Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old model and the 24-year-old NBA star were spotted holding hands while leaving New York City restaurant Carbone together after a dinner date.

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker — Photo: BACKGRID USA

Jenner rocked a strapless latex wide-legged jumpsuit and heels with a small clutch purse. Barker went casual in cargo pants, a black T-shirt and an open button-down shirt. Both were wearing face masks.

Earlier in the day, the two were also seen exploring the city together and looking chic. Jenner rocked a white crop top, wide-legged trousers, and a tailored cardigan, while Booker wore an all-black look.

Jenner has been notoriously private about her dating life in the past, but has been more public with Booker than in past romances.

Back in March, a source told ET that things were heating up between the two after the reality star shared a Valentine’s Day post that included the athlete.

“Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes,” the source said at the time. “He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he’s super respectful, which are all qualities she loves.”

