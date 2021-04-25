‘Minari’ Child Actor Alan Kim Dances Down The Red Carpet After Debuting Film With His Dog

Alan Kim, 9, is celebrating the impact his film “Minari” is having on this year’s Oscars.

Just ahead of the 2021 Academy Awards, the child actor wrote, produced and starred in his “dream movie.” Titled “The Search”, the movie – created in partnership with Instagram – sees “Alan set off on an epic journey to rescue his best friend (and adorable puppy) Cream who’s been stolen by an evil magician.”

RELATED: The Creators Of ‘Minari’ Talk About The Inspiration For The Oscar-Nominated Film

Alan Kim. Photo @Instagram

Alan Kim. Photo: @official.alankim/Instagram

The adorable trailer features Kim, who celebrated his 9th birthday on Saturday, in training to go rescue Cream. After an intense set of weight-lifting and running, Kim waves goodbye to his mom to become the hero we all know he is.

“And no, there is no love interest,” the adorable star tells the camera.

Kim has to fight off sharks and snakes to rescue his pup, but is he successful? See the heartwarming ending in the clip below.

RELATED: ‘Minari’ Star Yuh-Jung Youn Thanks ‘Snobbish’ Brits In Hilarious BAFTAs Speech

“Cream’s dream finally came true: him being a star,” Kim says of starring alongside his dog, who got a quick walk before he headed to the award ceremony.

And Kim’s dream of attending the Oscars also came true as he danced down the red carpet.

We're just here to bless your feeds with a video of #Minari star Alan S. Kim dancing on the #Oscars red carpet https://t.co/OUrccgI8n4 pic.twitter.com/T9kKObxqi1 — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

“Minari” has six nominations at the 2021 Academy Awards, airing Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.