Reese Witherspoon, Glenn Close & More Stars Take To Social Media On Oscars Sunday

The biggest night of the awards season calendar is finally here, and the stars are getting excited.

Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter on Sunday, April 25 to show off her Oscars sweatshirt ahead of the show kicking off.

“It’s #Oscars Sunday! Who’s tuning in tonight?”, asked the “Morning Show” star, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress back in 2006.

Angry Asian Man Phil Yu tweeted his support for Steven Yeun, who has been nominated for an award thanks to his role in “Minari”.

Growing up, I never imagined a Korean American actor would be nominated for an Academy Award for basically playing my dad. #Oscars — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) April 25, 2021

“Sound of Metal” director Darius Marder shared gratitude for the team who worked on the movie, as well as Brooklyn’s Deaf community.

Sending so much love to my entire #SoundOfMetal team. Our journey together has been an absolute blessing. You are all in my heart today, the Deaf community of Brooklyn and Boston, the cast and crew from all over the world. I am so grateful for each one of you. #Oscars2021 — Darius Marder (@dariusmarder) April 25, 2021

Check out what some other stars have been saying about Oscars Sunday.

Really cool breakdown of how this sequence was executed in #LoveAndMonsters courtesy of our VFX supervisor Matt Sloan (and me for some reason) Congrats to the entire VFX team this movie wouldn’t have come close to working without you 🙏🏻❤️ GOOD LUCK TONIGHT BABY WOOO!!! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/21mzvY6VpQ — Dylan O'Brien (@dylanobrien) April 25, 2021

The only dress I’ve worn all award season 😂 watching the #oscars in my onesie tonight. Good luck to the nominees! pic.twitter.com/wMHLL86hrL — Kat Graham (@KatGraham) April 25, 2021

Happy #Oscars Sunday! Wishing good luck to all the nominees. pic.twitter.com/mXCZDVcyy8 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 25, 2021

A few Oscars throwback looks in honor of the big night! I’ll be there in spirit cheering on all of the nominees 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/czT3FUqN9z — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) April 25, 2021

I'm ready.

I don't know

What is my fate

But if you want

If you want me, I'm here.

Lets have fun and keep dreaming togheter ✨#IoSi #TheLifeAhead #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ORVJgZ1mVB — Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini) April 25, 2021

A silly array of #Oscars prep pics… LETS GOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/G3ZCBtXNuq — Daniel Pemberton (@DANIELPEMBERTON) April 25, 2021

The 93rd Academy Awards will be aired live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.