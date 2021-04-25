Reese Witherspoon, Glenn Close & More Stars Take To Social Media On Oscars Sunday

By Sarah Curran.

Glenn Close
Glenn Close — Photo: Getty Images

The biggest night of the awards season calendar is finally here, and the stars are getting excited.

Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter on Sunday, April 25 to show off her Oscars sweatshirt ahead of the show kicking off.

It’s #Oscars Sunday! Who’s tuning in tonight?”, asked the “Morning Show” star, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress back in 2006.

Angry Asian Man Phil Yu tweeted his support for Steven Yeun, who has been nominated for an award thanks to his role in “Minari”.

“Sound of Metal” director Darius Marder shared gratitude for the team who worked on the movie, as well as Brooklyn’s Deaf community.

Check out what some other stars have been saying about Oscars Sunday.

The 93rd Academy Awards will be aired live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

