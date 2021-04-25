Watch Live: On The Red Carpet At The 2021 Oscars

This year, the Oscars might look a lot different than previous years, but the glitz and glamour of the red carpet is back.

You can watch the official Academy Awards red carpet livestream below, as all of the 2021 nominees and previous winners who are presenting on Sunday night arrive in style.

RELATED: Here’s What’s Included In The 2021 Six-Figure Oscar Nominees Gift Bag

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED: Academy Awards To Air Live From ‘Multiple Locations’ With In-Person Components

We also have a sneak peek inside the Oscar nominees’ gift bag this year, which includes products worth six-figures. Those who will be gifted the luxurious goodie bag include the likes of Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, and Viola Davis. It includes a three-night stay at Pater Noster Lighthouse on the coast of Sweden, fitness and lifestyle guidance from Andrea Marcellus, Cozy Earth loungewear, Consulting sessions with Isaac Rudansky, a surprise for animal lovers from PETA and much more.

The 2021 Oscars were delayed until April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and you can expect a different approach to the live awards ceremony this year.

“In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate,” an Academy spokesperson told ET Canada.

“To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon,” the Oscars rep added.