What’s Next For The 2021 Oscar Winners: Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Yuh-jung Youn

An award season like no other has finally come to a close with the 93rd Academy Awards rolling up the virtual red carpet on a year of movie-watching at home. Today, a new crop of winners — Daniel Kaluuya, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, Yuh-jung Youn — are basking in Oscar’s glow, getting ready to tackle their first post-win projects.

Here’s a look at what the newly minted Oscar winners are up to next.

Best Actor – Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins’ absent win for “The Father” may have ended the ceremony on an anti-climactic note with the 83-year-old star asleep in his bed in Wales. The actor – awoken at 4 a.m. with news of his win – is now the oldest star to win the Best Actor Oscar. Hopkins has two projects that have already been completed and are awaiting release, both of which are thrillers. Hopkins will feature in both “XCII” and “The Virtuoso”, in which he plays a veteran assassin nicknamed The Virtuoso.

Hopkins will also appear in “Where Are You”, a mystery about a photographer who enters his own subconscious after his girlfriend disappears.

He previously won the Best Actor award in 1992 for “Silence Of The Lambs”.

Best Actress – Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand and Yuh-Jung Youn – Getty Images

As a producer of “Nomadland”, Frances McDormand picked up two Academy Awards last night, becoming the first actress to be nominated and win awards for both acting and production for the same film. The actress will next be seen in Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated and delayed “The French Dispatch”, which was scheduled for release last year but will now premiere at Cannes in 2021. McDormand is part of an ensemble cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, and Anderson regulars Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, and Saoirse Ronan.

She’ll also be directed by husband Joel Coen in “The Tragedy Of Macbeth”, playing Lady Macbeth opposite Denzel Washington’s Lord Macbeth with Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan. The film is currently in post-production with a 2021 release date anticipated. McDormand is also onboard Sarah Polley’s next directorial feature, “Women Talking”. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews, the film follows a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.

McDormand previously won the Best Actress award in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and in 1997 for “Fargo”.

Best Supporting Actor – Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya – Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that Daniel Kaluuya was picked up by Hollywood’s radar just four years ago with “Get Out”. Now, the “Judas And The Black Messiah” star has two Oscar nominations and one win under his belt. It should come as no surprise that the 32-year-old Brit is going to re-team with Jordan Peele for the director’s upcoming horror film. The untitled project is being kept under wraps but will co-star another one of their year’s Oscar nominees, Steven Yeun, along with Keke Palmer.

Kaluuya will also be seen in the Netflix adaptation of Femi Fadugba’s YA novel The Upper World. The story follows Esso, who is caught in a deadly feud when he realizes he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future.

Best Supporting Actress – Yuh-jung Youn

Veteran South Korean actress Yuh-jung Youn’s scene-stealing turn in “Minari” earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Though she made her screen debut back in 1971, the 73-year-old actress took a number of years away from the camera and now does approximately one role per year in Korean productions. As of her award win, she does not have any immediate projects lined up, according to IMDb.

She is the first Korean performer to win an Academy Award in any of the four acting categories.

Best Director – Chloe Zhao

As only the second woman and first woman of colour to win the Oscar for Best Director, “Nomadland”‘s Chloe Zhao already has her next major project in the bag. The 39-year-old director will helm “Eternals”, one of the next chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Zhao was working on both “Eternals” and “Nomadland” concurrently, with the superhero movie starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani due for release in November of this year.

“Eternals” will be her fourth film, following “Nomadland”, and the indies “The Rider” and “Songs My Brother Taught Me”.