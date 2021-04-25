Anthony Hopkins Awarded Best Actor Oscar Over Chadwick Boseman In Upset Win

Chadwick Boseman was predicted to win Best Actor posthumously for his role as Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, but surprisingly he lost to Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”.

Boseman had previously won at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and SAG Awards where his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted on his behalf.

The award show seemingly rearranged the format, leaving Best Actor to last with the assumption it would end on a high note as Boseman won. However, the award went to Hopkins who didn’t even show up to accept the trophy resulting in a very anti-climatic ending.

The only other person to win Best Actor posthumously was Peter Finch who died two months before the 1977 Oscars for “Network”.

Hopkins, 83, made history as the oldest recipient of Best Actor. It is the actor’s second Oscar, after he took home the statuette for his role as Hannibal Lector in 1992’s “The Silence of the Lambs”.

He had been nominated four times since his win 30 years ago, without a win.

Hopkins was recognized for his role as a man who suffers from dementia. Olivia Colman plays his daughter in the film directed by Florian Zeller.

While Hopkins’ win was well deserved, many felt that the late Boseman was robbed and used as they turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

I don't even care about Chadwick losing, but the fact that the Academy used him a bait makes me mad. #Oscars — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) April 26, 2021

I understand making it the final award for Chadwick. It’s a special circumstance and he deserved it. But if it’s not going to him…and you just decided to make the men’s category the ultimate ending award of the night…wtf https://t.co/UiSS37YUyd — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) April 26, 2021

They really made Chadwick Boseman a fckn price to hand out, and didn’t even have the decency of giving him the win, which he deserved. Gross. — Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 26, 2021

Chadwick Boseman will remain one of the greatest actors of all time, with or without that Oscar pic.twitter.com/M3yhFlDEkw — Amia🦋 is looking for marvel moots (@amiastarrr) April 26, 2021

What a complete joke #Oscars is, you could've given Chadwick his last chance at the award but you suck. What a disgrace. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 26, 2021