Anthony Hopkins Awarded Best Actor Oscar Over Chadwick Boseman In Upset Win

By Jamie Samhan.

Anthony Hopkins, Chadwick Boseman
Anthony Hopkins, Chadwick Boseman — Photo: Getty/CPImages

Chadwick Boseman was predicted to win Best Actor posthumously for his role as Levee Green in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, but surprisingly he lost to Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”.

Boseman had previously won at the Critics Choice, Golden Globes and SAG Awards where his wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted on his behalf.

The award show seemingly rearranged the format, leaving Best Actor to last with the assumption it would end on a high note as Boseman won. However, the award went to Hopkins who didn’t even show up to accept the trophy resulting in a very anti-climatic ending.

The only other person to win Best Actor posthumously was Peter Finch who died two months before the 1977 Oscars for “Network”.

Hopkins, 83, made history as the oldest recipient of Best Actor. It is the actor’s second Oscar, after he took home the statuette for his role as Hannibal Lector in 1992’s “The Silence of the Lambs”.

He had been nominated four times since his win 30 years ago, without a win.

Hopkins was recognized for his role as a man who suffers from dementia. Olivia Colman plays his daughter in the film directed by Florian Zeller.

While Hopkins’ win was well deserved, many felt that the late Boseman was robbed and used as they turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

 

